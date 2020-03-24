Gun store owners see spike in business amid COVID-19 outbreak

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego area gun stores are seeing a huge jump in sales during the coronavirus outbreak.

Stores all around the County are saying they are running out of firearms and ammunition.

The spike comes after County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said last week that gun stores were not essential businesses and that they should close, which would make them subject to a fine of $1,000 and possible jail time if they continued to operate.

Stores are enforcing social distancing and only letting in a limited number of customers at a time.