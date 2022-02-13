Gunman goes on rampage in Coronado park, ferry landing

CORONADO (KUSI) – Police were seeking a gunman Sunday who went on a crime spree in a Coronado park and ferry landing, including robbing almost a dozen victims and pistol-whipping a woman, authorities said.

The gunman allegedly approached a couple as they were seated on a bench in Centennial Park at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Coronado Police Department said on Facebook.

“The unidentified man displayed a gun and demanded cell phones and valuables from the two individuals,” police said. “The couple complied with the suspect’s demands. The suspect then approached a group of five people on the other side of the park. The suspect displayed the gun and took items from the victims.”

The suspect headed toward the Ferry Landing parking lot where he encountered another victim and demanded valuables from the woman and struck her on the head with the gun, police said. As the woman was being assaulted, a group of three people came across the incident and the suspect allegedly then pointed the gun at them and demanded valuables.

“The group of five victims from the Centennial Park incident found the suspect at the ferry landing, a struggle ensued and the group was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect,” police said.

The suspect was able to get away and left the scene in an unknown vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene within 90 seconds of the 911 call, and a Chula Vista Police Department K-9 unit also responded but was unable to locate the suspect.

Two of the victims sustained minor injuries during the fight and were evaluated by medics at the scene. The woman who was struck on the head was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The suspect was described by one of the victims as an Hispanic male adult with tattoos on his face, 20-24 years old, with a thin build, wearing a grey or black T-shirt with black shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the CPD at 619-522-7350.