Guy Fieri grants vegan food truck ‘Rollin’ Roots’ $25,000





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Guy Fieri has given two San Diego restaurants $25,000 grants respectively, and one of those restaurant owners is Avonte Hartsfield, Owner of vegan food truck, Rollin’ Roots.

Rollin’ Roots has become increasingly popular and is a completely vegan and mouthwatering food truck located at 8040 Armour Street, Kearny Mesa, 92111.

Hartsfield himself joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego and said that he started his business at farmers markets, then grew to a food truck, and has been considering a brick-and-mortar location for a long time but is taking his time to consider growing his business.