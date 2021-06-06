‘Gxrls Rock! San Diego’ teaches writing and producing music this summer

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A nonprofit organization is empowering girls and non-binary youth together this summer through rock n’ roll.

Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego will teach everything from writing music to producing it through the camp, “Gxrls Rock! San Diego.”

Melissa Grove, Founder and Executive Director of Rock n’ Roll Camp for Girls San Diego, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the details of the camp.

The interactive camp will take place virtually this year over two-week-long sessions: one from July 12-16 for campers ages 8-11, and another from July 26-30 for campers ages 12-17.

Each day of camp goes from 10-1 p.m.

No prior music experience is needed to participate.