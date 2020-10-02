Gyminny Kids reopens for fun gym activities and kids camp





When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Gyminny Kids quickly jumped into action and offered free online classes to keep kids moving. Now they’ve opened their doors and are offering even more classes to support families… safely.

Gyminny Kids allows all ages to come and learn the basics of gymnastics. The owner, Daniel Gundert says, “Since most kids are learning from home, this is a great outlet for them to get their mind off school and allows them to be active and spend time with their piers.”

Gyminny Kids offers virtual and in person day camps for children. You can register by visiting their website at: https://www.gyminnykids.com/