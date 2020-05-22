Gyms, salons preparing to open under proposed Phase 3 Pilot Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As businesses that fall under the phase three category of reopening await word from the governor on a proposed Pilot Program, many are confused what exactly that would mean.

Grinder Gym owner Dave Depew says that’s why he defied health orders and opened anyway.

“This a very confusing time for a lot of us, I know county and city leaders are doing their best but my clients absolutely feel like our services are essential,” said Depew. “I know people who are suffering as far as their businesses, and I know at least one person who has taken their life because of this closure.”

On the other hand, salons are in the same category as gyms but Santee salon owner Chelsea Jenks says as hard as this time has been, she is awaiting word from officials before reopening.

“I love what I do and I know there are thousands of other hair dressers who love what they do,” Jenks said. “This has just been so hard on my heart not being able to have that interaction with clients.”

She has been notifying her customers about the changes that will be implemented before allowing people to safely sit in her salon chairs again.

“Over the last couple of weeks we’ve been doing everything that we can like collecting our PPE, stocking up on disinfectant, making sure everything is in order,” Jenks said.

That way when she finally does get word that she can reopen she will be ready with a plan to invite her clients back.

The governor has been given San Diego County’s Pilot Program to move into a phase three. County officials hope to have word on his decision by Friday.