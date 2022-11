Habitat for Humanity hosts annual four-day building event





SAN DIEGO – San Diego Habitat for Humanity hosted the Veterans Build Nov. 1-5 with PNC Bank as the event’s presenting sponsor.

The annual event brings over 100 volunteers together to improve housing for Veterans in the area. This year, the service was provided to Southeast San Diego.

KUSI’s Diane Tuazon went live on location to get a closer look at the day of a Habitat for Humanity volunteer and those they help.