Hacienda Casa Blanca is hiring for all positions at the restaurant

EL CAJON (KUSI)- Hacienda Casa Blanca is a family-owned restaurant in El Cajon. The owner spoke with KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how business is doing. Cindy Gomez says, “Business is great and it’s exciting to see that we’re finally getting back to normal.”

However, restaurants in San Diego County are still struggling to find staff. Gomez says, “Finding people to work is still our biggest struggle. I have two interviews today and the hope is that they show up!”

Gomez is at Hacienda Casa Blanca each day and encourages those looking to work to stop by. “The people who do work here absolutely have so much fun.”