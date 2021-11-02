Hacienda Casa Blanca is short staffed and looking to hire for all positions





EL CAJON (KUSI)- Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon has put up a sign thanking their customers for being patient as they work to resolve their staffing issues. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with the owner, Cindy Gomez about business and how things have been going at the restaurant. Gomez says, “Business is good. Getting customers to dine with us is not the issue anymore. The problem we are having is we don’t have enough staff.”

Gomez is looking for experienced servers because she says, “Mexican food is hard to carry and we need people who know how to handle big trays of food to serve.” Gomez says their employees are like family and she encourages people who want to work, to come see her.