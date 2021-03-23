Hacienda Casa Blanca rebounds in the red tier

Hacienda Casa Blanca is like many restaurants that have been rebounding since San Diego entered the red tier last week. The red tier is less restrictive and allows for 25% indoor dining capacity. Cindy Gomez, owner of Hacienda, says that they are breathing a sigh of relief. They hope that numbers will continue to improve and they will fully bounce back. Gomez is now hiring in order to meet the demand. Especially with Easter weekend and Cinco de Mayo around the corner.