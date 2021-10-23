Hacienda Casa Blanca to host country-themed party





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – KUSI caught up with local small business Hacienda Casa Blanca, which will be hosting a country-themed party Sunday complete with corn hole, line dancing, and live music from Spadefoot.

The event takes place Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their restaurant, located at 700 N. Johnson Ave., Ste. A in El Cajon.

Owners Cindy and Tony Gomez joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, cooking up a storm of authentic Mexican food on the patio.

