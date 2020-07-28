Hair salon and beauty professionals urge change in state regulations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Businesses all over the county are struggling to hang on because of COVID-19. That’s been especially true for the hair and nail salons which were re-opened in mid-June and then shut down by the state health department for all indoor operations two weeks ago.

On Monday, dozens of salon owners staged a rally at the County Administration Building to protest new state regulations.

The State Board of Barbering and Cosmetology has allowed personal care businesses to operate outdoors. However, many of these protesters say that’s not feasible. They cited concerns over cleanliness and hygiene in moving their services to a sidewalk or parking lot.

Carlsbad salon owner Zoie Rose said there are also issues around insurance and liability, in moving their businesses outside.

Rose said hair and nail salons should be considered differently from other industries, when cosmetologists are required to have hundreds of hours of training on sanitation and health codes, as a condition of receiving a state license.

Rose also said the beauty industry is uniquely positioned to do contact tracing because it has a record of everyone who sits in their chair, unlike a store or restaurants, where it would be difficult if not impossible to conduct a contact investigation, in the event of a community outbreak.

The protesters said they would like lawmakers and regulators to change the state’s current restrictions and consider their input as they consider new regulations.