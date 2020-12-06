Hair Salons and barbershops now forced to close

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County and the rest of Southern California will fall under sweeping new health restrictions Sunday evening due to the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus, state officials said just as the county saw a record-high number of new COVID-19 cases.

A state-mandated “regional stay-at-home” order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Under the order hair salons and barbershops are now forced to close.

Bristol Hairdressing owner, Cole King, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss having to shut down.