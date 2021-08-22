Haitians return to quake-damaged churches, gangs offer aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians have resumed services in or outside damaged churches, sometimes for the first time since the devastating Aug. 14 earthquake.

The country’s Civil Protection Agency now says 2,207 died in that temblor.

Relief operations are expanding, but authorities have struggled with security.

Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and even ambulances.

On Sunday, one of the capital’s most powerful gangsters announced in a social media video that his gangs had reached a truce and would now assist in relief efforts.

If that proves to be true, it might allow an acceleration of relief efforts.