Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz urges politicians to ‘Let Them Play’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After weeks of trying to get in touch with Supervisor Fletcher, Torrey Pines football coach Ron Gladnick is expected to meet with him Friday evening about the potential of resuming youth sports.

Parents, coaches, and youth advocates have been coming together in big rallies across the state of California to show their support for getting our kids back on the field.

The “Let Them Play” campaign has grown immensely since sports were originally shut down, especially since our parents, coaches and student athletes are seeing other states safely complete their seasons.

Many members of the “Let Them Play” campaign, including Coach Gladnick, are calling on their local government officials to hear listen to their concerns.

Hall of Fame coach Lou Holtz has been an outspoken leader of the importance of getting our kids back on the field, and said he finds it “offensive” that politicians don’t think coaches have the best in mind for their players.