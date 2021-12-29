Hall of Fame head coach, former SDSU coordinator, John Madden dead at 85

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hall of Fame football coach, innovator, broadcaster and video game icon John Madden has died.

He was 85 years old.

He was a legend in three different arenas, first as a head coach, a man who was a defensive coordinator alongside Don Coryell at San Diego State in the 60s, Madden went on to win 103 games and the Super Bowl 11 with the Oakland Raiders.

He then joined the broadcast booth with Fox, where he and Pat Summerall changed the way many see football games, using his trademark telestrator and introducing the “turducken” to Thanksgiving games.

The legions of gaming fans that may never know Madden for any of this only recognize him as the name of the heralded football simulator video game.

More than 250 million units of “Madden NFL” have been sold, introducing the game to many, and playing a large role in the NFL becoming the number-one pro sports league in America.