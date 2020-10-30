Halloween Brew & View screening of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You may have heard that the classic Halloween movie – It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown—will not air on network television this year for the first time in more than five decades. Well, fear not, ghouls and goblins, the “Halloween Brew & View” presented by the Museum of Beer at the Theatre Box in Downtown San Diego, has you covered.

This fall craft beer tasting experience and food pairing will be narrated by the museum’s “Curator of Craft,” Bruce Glassman, who will take guests through a sensory and flavor experience as he shares a little bit of history about each of the participating breweries.

Attendees will enjoy 6 hand-selected San Diego craft beers perfectly paired with delicious bite-sized savory and sweet treats from the popular Sugar Factory restaurant.

Following the food and libations will be a very special showing of the Halloween cult-classic movie, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. “Fall is a time to explore the special styles and flavors that we don’t tend to focus on in the Spring and Summer,” Bruce says. “It’s a time to appreciate the beauty and balance of great lagers and stouts, which also happen to be great food beers.”

“San Diego craft beer, delicious cuisine, and a Charlie Brown movie – how much better does it get than that?” says Anthony Ridenhour, CEO of the Museum of Beer.

Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and there will be a prize for the “best in show.”

The Halloween Brew & View takes place on Oct 30th & 31st at the Theatre Box in Downtown San Diego, starting at 8:00 p.m. each night. Tickets are $60 per person and will be sold as tables of 2 or tables of 4. This will be a socially safe event. Attendees must be prepared to follow all current San Diego County health and safety guidelines.

Kevin Hellman from SDS Events USA joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the event.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about this new holiday tradition visit: https://www.museumofbeer.com