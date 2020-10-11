Halloween Trail and Movie Night at Petco Park begins October 23rd





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Halloween Trail at Petco Park is a safe and fun night out for the whole family.

A socially distanced, single-way traffic pumpkin patch featuring children’s character favorites, spooky surprises, candy, pumpkins and toys. After you have finished the Halloween Trail, visitors can sit in a socially distanced space in the park to catch a portion of a short Halloween movie, enjoy your trail items, or visit the Halloween Market.

Guests will be able to choose their date and time for specific slots limiting the number of guests enjoying the trail at once. The full experience lasts about one hour.

The Trail will run nightly for 10 consecutive nights from Friday, October 23 through Sunday, November 1.

Tickets for the Halloween Trail start at $20 for adults and $25 for kids. The Halloween Trail After Dark movie night pack starts at $85.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.padres.com/halloween.