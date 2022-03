Hamilton Elementary opens their Free Little Library and receives 600 book donation.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Allie Wager was out Hamilton Elementary for the opening their Free Little Library this morning, receiving a 600 book donation from Honda Dealers of San Diego this morning.

