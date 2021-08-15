‘The Hamlett’ coffee shop overcomes double vandalism, opens doors again





LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – Zachary Hamlett, 19, envisioned The Hamlett as a coffee shop, an apothecary shop, and a space where the local community can gather and commiserate.

Hamlett opened the shop during the pandemic, and not long after, the shop was vandalized, but they were able to patch things up and reopen.

Then, they were vandalized again.

For third time, The Hamlett reopened earlier this month.

They feel they have a lot of support from the community, given their staggered beginnings.

RELATED STORIES: Black-owned and operated coffee shop repeatedly vandalized in Lemon Grove

Two local politicians, Assemblymember Akilah Weber and Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, even stopped by to patronize the unique coffee shop on Aug. 12.

Great catching up with Congresswoman Sara Jacobs at The Hamlett coffee shop about our districts’ future collaborations. We are ready to serve! @SaraJacobsCA pic.twitter.com/aPU4GfqOTv — Assemblymember Akilah Weber, MD (@asmakilahweber) August 12, 2021

KUSI’s Brandon Stone was live on Good Morning San Diego from The Hamlett coffee shop with a view of their many offerings.

RELATED STORIES: Coffee shop ‘The Hamlett’ holds ribbon cutting ceremony after overcoming odds