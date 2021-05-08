Hands of Peace to hold Mother’s Day 5K Walk for Peace

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hands of Peace will be celebrating Mother’s Day with a 5K Walk for Peace at Cardiff Elementary School located at 1888 Montgomery Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007 from 8 a.m. to noon on May 9.

To register for the walk visit handsofpeacewalkthetalk.org.

Hands of Peace is a non-profit 501(c)(3) interfaith organization that empowers American, Israeli, and Palestinian youth to become agents of change.

Gretchen Grad, Founder of Hands of Peace, started the organization in Chicago, Illinois, shortly after September 11, 2001.

In 20 years, Hands of Peace has expanded summer programs in Chicago and San Diego, alumni programs in Israel, Palestine, the U.S., and multi-narrative tours to the Middle East for American youth and adults.

Currently, 670 alumni are making their marks with this organization around the world.