Haney Hong discusses issues with Biden’s tax plan





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new analysis from think tank Tax Policy Center is debunking President Biden’s promise to not increase taxes for America’s middle class.

In fact, the analysis has found that more than 60% of Americans will see their taxes increase under Biden’s proposal.

Haney Hong, President & CEO of San Diego County Taxpayers Association, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss how Biden’s tax plan will affect the middle class.

Hong mentioned that Biden’s tax plan would affect about three-quarters of San Diegan households making $75,000 to $100,000