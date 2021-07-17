Haney Hong discusses San Diego’s possible stormwater infrastructure tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego Environment Committee is discussing additional taxes or fees for stormwater infrastructure, which have culminated from chronic underfunding through the annual budget processes, said Haney Hong, President and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

Hong joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the proposed taxes and the city’s stormwater infrastructure problems.

The City Council is responsible for allocating enough funds through the annual budget to cover stormwater infrastructure issues, said Hong.