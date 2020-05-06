Hansen Surfboards in Encinitas fights to stay open amid the coronavirus pandemic





ENCINITAS (KUSI) – The longtime surf shop in Encinitas, Hansens Surfboards, has been in business for 55 years! They were recently featured in a Surfer.com article as an example of a brick-and-mortar surf shop struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Surfer.com wrote, “Small businesses, in particular, are feeling the devastating effects of the COVID-19 crisis we’re in. And surf shops — our culture’s brick-and-mortar watering holes — are no exception. Shop owners in the U.S. are bracing for the long haul, turning to their e-commerce sites and offering free shipping and sitewide discounts to remain afloat — but they’re not losing hope just yet.”

Josh Hansen, owner of Hansen Surfboards told Surfer.com, “We’ve been shut down now for seven days, and quite frankly, the seven days prior to that we were seeing maybe an 80 percent falloff in business. Our March business will be down probably 60 percent, and we’re anticipating probably not being open in April. So, yeah, it’s challenging. We’re rationing our cash and just trying to understand the small business loan that’s coming out through this new bill that Congress just signed. We should have details on that soon, and be able to make a decision on which direction to go from there. But, we’re blessed to be financially strong, so we feel like we can get through this. If we can’t get through it, I don’t know who will.”

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Hansen about what he has been doing to keep the store in business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has been leading the charge to safely reopen local businesses. And as of recent, the San Diego County Public Health team has been following Gaspar’s suggestions.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with Supervisor Gaspar on Good Morning San Diego to discuss why she believes it is so important to reopen our businesses.

The Hansen Surf Shop Story In the early 1960s, Don Hansen returned home to Cardiff, California from an epic surf season on the North Shore of Oahu and opened up Hansen Surfboards. As the 1960s were a time of radical progression in the surf world, by the 1970s surfing was transforming from an outcast lifestyle sport into a mainstream source of recreation for California families. Identifying the need for a quality surf shop, Don moved his operation up the street to Encinitas and opened up Hansen Surfboards, a retail store located directly across the street from the world renowned wave at Swami’s. Still family owned and operated, Hansen’s is San Diego County’s preeminent surf retailer. Hansen’s has become much more than a surf shop and now stands as pillar of the community, offering a place for surfers, beach enthusiasts and travelers alike to shop, learn and talk story. With a knowledgeable staff that lives and breathes the surf and beach lifestyle, Hansen’s prides itself on selling fun! With over 20,000 square feet of retail space, a large selection of today’s top surf and fashion brands and an expert staff, shopping at Hansen’s is truly an experience. We carry all of surfing’s most prominent labels including: Quiksilver, Billabong, Rip Curl, O’Neill, Volcom, Hurley, RVCA and Roxy as well as fashion forward brands like: Brixton, Nixon, RAEN and Vissla. For over 55 years, Hansen Surfboards has led the way in both surfboard production and surf and fashion retail. From our large selection of over 500 surfboards, ski and snowboard shop and huge selection of boardshorts, surf clothing, wetsuits and sandals, Hansen’s has everything you need to keep you looking and feeling coastal cool. Shop online or stop in today and allow Hansen’s experienced and professional staff help you find the right beach and surf wear and equipment, so you can enjoy the stoke of a life lived to the fullest!