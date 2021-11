Hanukkah begins on the evening of Nov. 28





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, begins on the evening of Nov. 28.

Hanukkah commemorates the victory over the Syrian Greek Army and the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

Hanukkah is Hebrew for “dedication.”

Rabbi Yael Ridberg, from the Congregation: Dor Hadash, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Hanukkah traditions.