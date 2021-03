Happy National Puppy Day from the Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While the pups may be mindbogglingly cute, it’s not always best to jump into bringing a young pup back to the pad.

A few things to consider are feeding, rest time, housebreaking, and vaccinations — along with numerous others.

“It’s like bringing a baby home,” said Fernanda Lopez, who joined KUSI from Helen Woodward Adopt A Pet to discuss responsibilities to think over before adopting a puppy.