Harbor Police escort students through East Village for field trip to Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Each year, a school near Downtown receives free tickets for over 100 students to attend a Padres day game.

This year, because of the homeless population, the students who walked twenty minutes to Petco Park were escorted by the San Diego Harbor Police.

The Harbor Police are being praised for doing their job and protecting the students.

