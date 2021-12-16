Harbor Police Officer honored for Medal of Valor for bravery in officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Harbor Police Department awarded Officer Cody Horn the Medal of Valor on Dec. 14 for his brave performance during an officer-involved shooting which took place on March 1 in downtown.

The Medal of Valor is reserved for only the bravest officers of the Harbor Police Department.

The San Diego Harbor Police Department has proudly counted Officer Horn among their personnel for more than three years.

A ceremony for Officer Horn took place at the beginning of the Board of Port Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting Tuesday, which took place at the Port of San Diego Administration Building and was livestreamed.

On the night of March 1, Officer Horn spotted a black sedan committing traffic violations on 1st Avenue and Harbor Drive, prompting the officer to conduct a traffic stop, which culminated on 5th Avenue and Harbor Drive, near the San Diego Convention Center.

Officer Horn believed the driver may have been impaired and asked that he exit his vehicle for an evaluation.

Upon exiting, the driver pointed a handgun at the officer, who then shot at the driver.

Responding units came and took the driver into custody.

No further incident took place and neither the officer nor the driver were injured.

Afterwards, a pedestrian who had been nearby during the incident reported being struck by a stray bullet in the buttocks, but had been prevented from skin breaking by auspicious object in his pocket.

The San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office cleared Officer Horn of any criminal liability after thoroughly investigating his actions.