Harmful algae bloom erupts at Lower Otay Reservoir

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego has posted caution signs at its Lower Otay Reservoir alerting the public to avoid water contact due to an algae bloom.

Visitors to the reservoir are advised not to expose their skin to the water while the cautionary alert is in effect. Because the city’s drinking water is treated using several processes, the algae bloom does not affect the safety or quality of the city’s treated drinking water, officials said.

Testing of the algae bloom revealed the presence of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae at Lower Otay Reservoir it was announced.