Harvest Walk at Belmont Park begins in October

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The magic of the season will transform the 95-year-old seaside park into a vibrant taste of fall with an open-air market, featuring local food vendors, artisans and a craft beer garden.

The Harvest Walk at Belmont Park will include an all-new outdoor go-kart track, classic movie cars on display, safe & free trick-or-treating, and many more fun ways to experience fall for the whole family.

One of California’s biggest pumpkins for all to see – guess the weight and win the prize!

Visit https://www.belmontpark.com/fall-walk/ for more details!

Saturdays 10/24, 10/31 (Halloween), 11/7, and 11/14 from 11 am – 6 pm