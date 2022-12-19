Hasan Ikhrata continues to push controversial mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, which was originally proposed as a way to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was officially eliminated as the means of paying for the new infrastructure.

Legislators, however, warn that Democrats are pushing the tax once again. SANDAG Chief Executive Officer Hasan Ikhrata recently publishes an article on why the mileage tax is still necessary, bringing the conversation back to the front lines of San Diego politics.

California already has the highest gas and car taxes in the nation and according to Reform California, the mileage tax would increase the expense of driving by the equivalent of an extra 80 cents per gallon.

(Above) Mayor Richard Bailey, a SANDAG board member, discussed the Mileage Tax and what it would do to the wallets of Californians.