Hate crime vandalism reported at Chula Vista schools

CHULA VISTA (KUSI)- School Resource Officers from the Chula Vista Police Department are investigating a hate crime on Monday at Bonita Vista Middle School and Bonita Vista High School due to reported vandalism.

The suspect spray painted anti-Semitic and homophobic statements on some of the school doors and walls. Along with the spray painted vandalism there was also a broken classroom window.

They estimated cost to repair the damages are approximately $1,600 at the high school and $1,000 at the middle school.

Anyone with information regarding this vandalism has been asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477