Have a whale of a time: Whale watching season returns to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s whales are back!

Enjoy seeing the cetaceans in their natural habitat at Oceanside Adventures, a luxury whale and dolphin watching company located in front of the historic Lighthouse in Oceanside Harbor.

