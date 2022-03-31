Have soaring gas prices affected public transit ridership?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Every driver has been dealing with soaring gas prices across the nation but especially in California.

Does this mean ridership with the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System has been increasing?

Mark Olson, Manager of Public Relations and San Diego Metropolitan Transit System, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss any changes to MTS’s ridership from high gas prices.

Trolley ridership, especially with the new UC San Diego Blue Line extension, has certainly increased, Olson said.

We’re hoping bus ridership will increase with more return to in-person learning.

