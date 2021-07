‘Hawk Trio’ graces KUSI Studios with a clarinet opus

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Hawk Trio” is a classical clarinet trio that was formed during COVID-19 school shut downs as a way for Westview High School students to safely play chamber music.

Musicians Kaylie Carpizo (graduated senior from Westview), Darin Vu (junior at Westview), and teacher April Leslie performed the Boufill Clarinet Trio, Opus 7, No. 3 Moderato and Minuet at KUSI Studios on Good Morning San Diego.