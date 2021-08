‘Hawk Trio’ performs live on Good Morning San Diego

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Hawk Trio” is a classical clarinet trio that formed during COVID-19 school shut downs for students to safely continue playing their instruments and reap the benefits playing music offers.

Hawk Trio, made up of April Leslie, clarinet instructor, Kaylie Carpizo on bass clarinet, and Darin Vu on clarinet, performed “Mozart: Divertimento No. 1 Allegro” live on Good Morning San Diego.