Hawthorne Country Store to host its annual Chicktopia Peep Show, March 6th

ESCONDIDO (KUSI)-

Hawthorne Country Store hosts its annual spring Chicktopia Peep Show on Saturday, March 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Escondido, Fallbrook and Santee. This annual celebration will host more than 115 varieties of baby poultry and will practice all necessary COVID safety and social distancing measures.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon got a preview of the event with owner, Heather Thelen.

“More and more families are finding that chickens are pets that come with great benefits, such as producing protein, creating fertilizer, and recycling waste,” says Heather Thelen, owner of Hawthorne Country Store. “We are excited to bring this unique event to Escondido, Fallbrook and Santee in a safe socially distant way.”

Hundreds of families attend annually to expand chicken flocks and poultry knowledge. This year, attendees will receive a chicken goodie bag and their first five regularly priced vaccinated chicks (or value thereof) to get started. All guests/families from the same household, or pod, will need to register in advance. Each reservation group will receive an expert “chick-picker” to assist and educate throughout the visit. This unique event is only available for ticket purchasers that reserve a specific time to enter Chicktopia. The Peep Show follows all COVID-19 protocols, outlined by county and state, that includes social-distancing, handwashing, and mask wearing.

Hawthorne Country Store is a three-generation family-run, small business with three locations (Escondido, Fallbrook and Santee)

