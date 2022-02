Head Football Coach Ron Gladnick turns Falcon to Saint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The St. Augustine’s football team is getting a new head coach this season, because former Torrey Pines head coach, Ron Gladnick, is turning into to Saint!

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ron Gladnick about his new position and what he will bring to the coaching staff in the 2022 season.