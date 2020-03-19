Health care professionals are practicing telemedicine and telehealth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Healthcare professionals at Kind Health Group are caring for patients from a remote location during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Georgine Nanos, MD, MPH, Physician & CEO, Kind Health Group, was in studio to talk about what they are doing to prevent the spread of the virus and to share tips on staying healthy.

Kind Health Group YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpaqWE0PfJS9nfIo8mNTrmQ/featured

The Kind Health Group podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kind-health-group/id1502673946