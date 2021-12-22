Health care workers must receive booster shots, Gov. Newsom announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) – California now requires its health care workers to get their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted on Tuesday.

The governor wrote on Twitter that his team was taking swift action to protect Californians and ensure hospitals were prepared for whatever may come.

BREAKING: California will require healthcare workers to get their booster. With Omicron on the rise, we’re taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared. More to come in our official announcement tomorrow. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 22, 2021

Gov. Newsom plans to make an appearance at an Alameda County testing clinic on Wednesday to address new actions to protect California as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in the state, according to the Governor’s Press Office.

The office further touted that California has administered more vaccines than any other state, making that number more than 64 million doses, among other measures the state took to counteract the virus.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the governor’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages on Wednesday at approximately 10:40 a.m.