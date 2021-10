Calif.’s vaccination deadline for all eligible health care workers is today





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of health care workers across the state are losing their jobs over a statewide vaccine mandate.

Tawny, a registered nurse at Rady Children’s Hospital, is one of them. She spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss why she refused to comply, and what she’s doing to try to keep her job.