Health experts weigh in on fans getting free KN95 masks for Super Bowl LVI

HARBOR ISLAND (KUSI) – With the Super Bowl LVI less than two weeks away, the debate is sparking yet again over the COVID-19 guidelines in place for the game.

Everyone who attends will be provided a KN95 mask and will be asked to wear it.

Dr. Vanessa Peters, Chief Physician Officer and Family Physician at Graybill Medical Group, stated that the KN95 mask is essentially the Chinese version of the N95 mask and are cheaper to produce.

Both the KN95 mask and the N95 mask are very effective at keeping out about 95% of particulates, according to Dr. Peters.

