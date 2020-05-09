Health insurance answers if you are unemployed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Covid-19 Open Enrollment is still in effect. If you do not have coverage this is a perfect time to enroll.

The Founder, CEO, and Broker of Sunny Rickard Insurance joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how to get health insurance if you are unemployed.

Rickard said “If you lost your Employer Sponsored coverage because you were laid off or furloughed, you have a qualifying event to enroll, 60 days after losing your coverage.”

If you cannot pay your premium because of Hardships due to Coronavirus. Please check with your carrier, they may allow an extension of premium payment.

The Individual Mandate is still in effect for 2020. What that means is that everyone needs to have Health Insurance coverage for 2020. Otherwise they will have a penalty of 2.5% of their gross income or $695.00 whichever is higher.

If you are looking for coverage you can go to the Covered Cal site or seek a licensed Insurance agent to help you through the process here https://www.sdahu.org/