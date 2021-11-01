Health insurance open enrollment begins for individuals Nov. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Health insurance open enrollment for individuals began Monday.

Craig Gussin, health insurance agent & President of Auerbach & Gussin Insurance and Financial Services, Inc., joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the start of the open enrollment season.

Myriad businesses opened enrollment on Monday until the end of the year.

Medicare enrollment opened Monday as well, but ends earlier, on Dec. 7.

Covered California will be giving a $1 credit to anyone on a Covered California plan.

If you don’t have health insurance in California, the penalty is $750 per adult and $375 per child.

There will be no more surprise bills for medical services that the insurance did not cover, Gussin explained.