Health officials warn against panicking over coronavirus fears

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Health officials are warning Americans to stay away from traveling, specifically on cruise ships.

Doctor Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is warning Americans with health conditions or with weakened immune systems not to board airplanes or cruise ships.

He’s also confirming that while the organization is making progress on a vaccine, it won’t be ready until next year.