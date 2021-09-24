Healthcare worker shortages forces Mental Health Hospital to close 24 beds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Alvarado Parkway Institute is 1 of 3 free standing Psychiatric Hospitals in San Diego and like other medical hospitals, they are experiencing a severe staffing shortage, especially nurses and clinical staff.

Due to this, Alvarado Parkway Institute has been forced to shut down one of their hospital units which represents 24 mental healthcare beds.

This exacerbates the existing shortage of mental healthcare beds in the community.

In addition, the COVID-19 vaccination requirements for staff challenges our current shortage of healthcare workers. The hospital is hosting several hiring events to bring in additional healthcare workers and would welcome media presence to assist in notifying and educating the public on the current situation around Behavioral Health Hospitals and the impact this is having on their ability to serve those in need.

To fix the problem, they are hosting a hiring event on Monday, September 27th from 9-11am.

Executive Director of Business Development for the Alvarado Parkway Institute, Renee Novo, discussed the shortage and upcoming job fair with KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego.