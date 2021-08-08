Healthy living ideas with the Muscleman of Technology

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Muscleman of Technology, known by others as Bruce Pechman, graced KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego with a few things he uses for healthy living and a live demonstration on how to use some of them.

The items Pechman presented are below:

