Hearing for the placement of SVP, Michael Martinez, is scheduled for Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Friday there is a court hearing to evaluate the placement of sexually violent predator, Michael Martinez.

It should be a packed courtroom at the hearing of 69 year-old, Michael Martinez jailed after four separate cases that occurred between 1979 and 2004 in San Diego and Los Angeles counties.

His crimes included child molestation, annoying/molesting a child, lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under 14 and annoying a child under 18, according to the DA’s office.

The hearing on June 8th is to determine whether the sexually violent predator should be placed in Borrego Springs or not.

Martinez has been recommended by the California Department of State Hospitals for placement at 3406 Running M Road.

You may wonder why is he being relocated after the crimes he has committed?

Sexually Violent Predators or “SVP’s” after serving their sentences may undergo treatment at state hospitals, but can petition to continue treatments in supervised outpatient locations.

During the hearing members of the public can make comments to the court regarding the suitability of the placement. Families with children in the area are speaking out against this possible relocation.

A good portion of the Borrego Springs community is coming into San Diego with hopes to have their voices heard and keep SVP Michael Martinez OUT of their neighborhood.

That 10 a.m. hearing will be held at the downtown San Diego courthouse.