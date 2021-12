Hearing on San Diego Unified’s mask mandate deadline set for Dec. 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District’s mask mandate and vaccination policy will go before a judge this coming Monday.

The parent group “Let Them Breathe-Let Them Choose” continues to challenge the mandates ahead of the district’s deadline.

The groups’ Founder, Sharon McKeeman joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the upcoming hearing.