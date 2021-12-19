Hearing on SDUSD’s vaccine mandate deadline set for Monday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District’s vaccination policy will go before a judge this coming Monday.

The parent group “Let Them Breathe-Let Them Choose” continues to challenge the mandates ahead of the district’s deadline.

The group’s attorney, Arie Spangler, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” ahead of the court date to discuss the situation.

Two issues are central to the two parent groups: the allowance of mask-choice in SDUSD schools and the choice to vaccinate or not while attending school in-person.

The latter of these two issues will go before a judge on Monday, Spangler and Alvarez clarified.

Ten vaccines are already required to attend school and the issue will be whether or not SDUSD will be officially allowed to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list, Spangler said.